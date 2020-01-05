×
Justin Thomas gets up-and-down to stay alive at Sentry

In the first playoff hole of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie and force a second playoff hole with Patrick Reed at the par-5 18th hole.