×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Justin Thomas cards bogey on 72nd hole at Sentry

In the final round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas hit his second shot out of bounds at the par-5 18th hole. He would go on to card a bogey to force a playoff with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed to decide the championship.