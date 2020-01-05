Justin Thomas cards bogey on 72nd hole at Sentry

|
In the final round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Justin Thomas hit his second shot out of bounds at the par-5 18th hole. He would go on to card a bogey to force a playoff with Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed to decide the championship.
