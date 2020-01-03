×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Xander Schauffele sinks 12-footer for birdie at Sentry

In the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Xander Schauffele buries a 12-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 13th hole.