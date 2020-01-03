Sebastián Muñoz birdies No. 8 in Round 2 at Sentry Tournament of Champions

|
In the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Sebastián Muñoz nearly holes his 183-yard tee shot, rolling his ball just by the cup and stopping within 5 inches of the par-3 8th hole. He would tap in for birdie.
