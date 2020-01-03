×
Patrick Reed sticks approach from fairway bunker at Sentry

In the second round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Patrick Reed lands his 146-yard approach from a fairway bunker within 12 feet of the cup at the par-4 13th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.