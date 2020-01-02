×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Joaquin Niemann's Round 1 highlights from Sentry

In the opening of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, Joaquin Niemann posted a 7-under par 66 to grab the solo lead.