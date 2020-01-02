×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Cameron Champ sinks a 35-foot birdie on No. 11 at Sentry

In the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions 2020, Cameron Champ makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.