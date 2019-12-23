Best of 2019 | Good, Bad & Unusual

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
In a special edition of The Good, Bad & Unusual, Teryn Gregson recaps the best moments of 2019 on the PGA TOUR, including Tiger's stellar year, Jack Nicklaus surprising Rory McIlroy, an Island Green one-chip challenge, and a Presidents Cup comeback for the history books.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.