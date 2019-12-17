×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia talk soccer ahead of El Clasico

Before Barcelona and Real Madrid play in El Clasico, Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia pick who they want to win, name their favorite player from each team, what position they would play if they played soccer and give their thoughts on Gareth Bale's status as one of the great modern players.