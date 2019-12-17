Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia talk soccer ahead of El Clasico

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Before Barcelona and Real Madrid play in El Clasico, Tiger Woods and Sergio Garcia pick who they want to win, name their favorite player from each team, what position they would play if they played soccer and give their thoughts on Gareth Bale's status as one of the great modern players.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.