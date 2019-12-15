×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Sabbatini and Tway hold on to win QBE Shootout

In the final round of the 2019 QBE Shootout, Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway turn in a 12-under 60 to win in Naples.