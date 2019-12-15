×
Adam Scott's 25-foot eagle putt for the Shot of the Day

In his Singles match on Day 4 of the 2019 Presidents Cup, Adam Scott sinks a 25-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th hole. Watch the Presidents Cup live on Golf Channel.