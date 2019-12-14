×
Tiger Woods' 19-foot birdie putt to win his Singles match at the Presidents Cup

In his Singles match on Day 4 of the 2019 Presidents Cup, Tiger Woods sinks a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole. Watch the Presidents Cup live on Golf Channel.