Rickie Fowler's approach sets up birdie putt at the Presidents Cup

In his Singles match on Day 4 of the 2019 Presidents Cup, Rickie Fowler hits his 149-yard approach shot on the par-4 17th hole to 10 feet then sinks the putt for birdie. Watch the Presidents Cup live on Golf Channel.
