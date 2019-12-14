×
Patrick Reed's front-nine success in Singles Match at Presidents Cup

In his Sunday Singles match vs. C.T. Pan in the 2019 Presidents Cup, Patrick Reed gets out to a quick start and makes the turn 4 UP. Watch the Presidents Cup live on Golf Channel.