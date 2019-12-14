×
Marc Leishman's approach lands within 7 feet at the Presidents Cup

In his Foursomes match on Day 3 of the 2019 Presidents Cup, Marc Leishman hits his 152-yard approach shot on the par-4 18th hole to 7 feet then sinks the putt for birdie. Watch the Presidents Cup live on Golf Channel.