Dustin Johnson's solid approach sets up 10-foot birdie putt at the Presidents Cup

In his Foursomes match on Day 3 of the 2019 Presidents Cup, Dustin Johnson hits his 146-yard approach shot on the par-4 12th hole to 10 feet then Gary Woodland sinks the putt for birdie. Watch the Presidents Cup live on Golf Channel.