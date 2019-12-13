×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Schauffele tee shot sets up Cantlay birdie putt at the Presidents Cup

In his Foursomes match on Day 3 of the 2019 Presidents Cup, Xander Schauffele hits his 179-yard tee shot on the par-3 3rd hole to 4 feet then Patrick Cantlay sinks the putt for birdie. Watch the Presidents Cup live on Golf Channel.