All public parking for the tournament will be relocated to Toreo Parque Central (Blvrd Manuel Ávila Camacho 5), which is located approximately 5 km from Club de Golf Chapultepec. The new location will allow fans to park in a permanent parking deck and take a shuttle to the main tournament entrance.
In order to avoid delays due to traffic, shuttles will pass through Campo Militar 1 instead of Av. del Conscripto.
