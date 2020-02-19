2020 WGC-Mexico Championship set to tee off

MEXICO CITY, Mexico – Today, Benjamín Salinas, CEO of TV Azteca; Ty Votaw, of the PGA TOUR; and Mexican PGA TOUR players, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz, met at Club de Golf Chapultepec to kick off the fourth edition of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship and talked about the importance of the impact of the tournament while making two special announcements about the growth of the game in Mexico.

Benjamín Salinas, CEO of TV Azteca, said he felt very proud and commented that, “when this dream began, more than three years ago, we set out to grow golf in Mexico. Today it is an honor for us to host a world-class event in our country, and that these interests and passions are being generated around this sport, especially in children.”

Salinas reiterated that "today golf in Mexico is stronger than ever, we have two Mexican players among the best in the world competing together for the first time in a tournament of this magnitude."

Ty Votaw of the PGA TOUR, said that “this tournament was brought to Mexico City four years ago thanks to the vision and commitment of Grupo Salinas, Ricardo and Benjamín Salinas, with the aim of inspiring the next Abraham and the next Carlos, in a country that has a lot of room for growth.”

After qualifying to the TOUR Championship in 2019, Abraham Ancer became the first Mexican player in history to secure his invitation to the WGC-Mexico Championship. The native of Reynosa arrives at the tournament as the 29th best player in the world, the best position in his career on the heels of a successful Presidents Cup.

About how it feels to return for the third time to the WGC-Mexico Championship, the Mexican star commented: “The truth that I am very happy to be here on my own merit, I have always said that this is my favorite week of the year, I love playing in in front of my people, the food and hospitality of Mexico does not compare with any other.”

Also present was Carlos Ortiz from Jalisco, who received his invitation to the WGC-Mexico Championship after the review of the exemption of the host country by the PGA TOUR so that, in case the best Mexican player was exempt, the next best qualified player available in the OWGR was also eligible.

On what it means for him to play among the best players in the world and compete in the WGC-Mexico Championship for the first time, Ortiz said he felt “very happy for the opportunity they gave me to play this event. I will try to make the most of it and the truth is that it is always nice to play in front of my people.”

A highlight of the press conference was when Benjamín Salinas announced the start of the ninth chapter of The First Tee Mexico in Monterrey. In this regard, he said he was proud of its evolution and added that "the idea is to have thousands of children working on this program." Salinas stressed that "the guiding axis is youth development, all we do is for the children, that's why they will always come for free" to the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Mexico´s Abraham Ancer announced a donation to The First Tee Mexico of USD $50,000 (fifty thousand US dollars), which will further enhance the growth of the sport in the country and offer a better future for the country´s youth.

Grupo Salinas, the main sponsor of the WGC-Mexico Championship, started the program The First Tee Mexico, a non-profit organization for the development of Mexican children and youth, whose mission is to transform children in Mexico with educational programs that promote healthy values and options through golf.

Each year, the WGC-Mexico Championship invites members of The First Tee Mexico to Club de Golf Chapultepec on Tuesday of the tournament week so that they have an exclusive and behind-the-scenes experience in the tournament before the inauguration. Yesterday, Cristian Hernández, a 12-year-old player from Puebla had the opportunity to meet the American star and current champion of the WGC-Mexico Championship, Dustin Johnson, who shared some tips with him.

