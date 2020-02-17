Final Field: 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship

MEXICO CITY, Mexico – The field for the 2020 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship is set as another world-class field prepares to take on Club de Golf Chapultepec from Feb. 20-23 in Mexico City. The 72-player field is represented by 19 countries and made up of 42 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, including four of the top five.

Twenty-one players will make their WGC-Mexico Championship debut this week, with eight making their first start in a World Golf Championships event (Lanto Griffin, Lucas Herbert, Marcus Kinhult, Collin Morikawa, Sebastian Muñoz, Zach Murray, Carlos Ortiz and Scottie Scheffler)

The final qualifiers over the weekend were Americans Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler and South Korea’s Sung Kang.

Morikawa finished T26 at The Genesis Invitational to move from No. 53 to No. 49 in the Official World Golf Ranking to qualify among the top 50.

Following Tony Finau’s withdrawal on Sunday evening, two spots were available to reach the 72-player minimum. The next highest ranked available players from the Official World Golf Ranking were Scheffler (No. 51) and Kang (No. 54). Kang’s T2 finish at The Genesis Invitational elevated him from No. 86 to No. 54 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Brendon Todd, a two-time winner this season, Colombia’s Sebastian Muñoz, who captured his first career victory at the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship and Lanto Griffin, winner of the 2019 Houston Open, were also officially added to the field as members of the top 10 in the FedExCup standings.

