Jordan Spieth commits to WGC-Mexico Championship

MEXICO CITY, Mexico – With the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship set to tee off next week, the tournament added another member of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) to the field with 2015 FedExCup champion Jordan Spieth officially committing to the tournament on Friday. The WGC-Mexico Championship returns to Club de Golf Chapultepec from Feb. 19-23.

An 11-time PGA TOUR winner and three-time major champion, Spieth is in search of his first World Golf Championships title, with his best finish in a stroke-play World Golf Championships event being a T3 at the 2016 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational when it was contested at Firestone Country Club.

In three previous appearances at Club de Golf Chapultepec, Spieth’s best result was a T12 in 2017 that was highlighted by an 8-under 63 in the third round. Spieth followed it up with T14 and T54 finishes in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The tournament field will be finalized as of Feb. 17, with players still available to qualify via the top 50 in the OWGR or top 10 in the FedExCup standings.

