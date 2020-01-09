WGC-Mexico Championship announces new public parking plan for 2020 event

MEXICO CITY, Mexico – World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship tournament officials today announced a new public parking plan that will offer a more pleasant and efficient experience for fans attending the 2020 event, which is set return to Mexico City and Club de Golf Chapultepec from Feb. 19-23, 2020.

All public parking for the tournament will be relocated to Toreo Parque Central (Blvrd Manuel Ávila Camacho 5), which is located approximately 5 km from Club de Golf Chapultepec. The new location will allow fans to park in a permanent parking deck and take a shuttle to the main tournament entrance.

In order to avoid delays due to traffic, shuttles will pass through Campo Militar 1 instead of Av. del Conscripto.

“We believe this new public parking option will greatly enhance our ability to deliver fans to and from the tournament grounds in a safe and efficient manner,” said WGC-Mexico Championship Executive Director Gerald Goodman. “With the tournament’s continued growth in popularity through the first three editions of the event in Mexico City, we have adapted to ensure our fans continue having a memorable experience as they watch the best players in the world compete on this world-class golf course.”

Tickets to the 2020 WGC-Mexico Championship are currently on sale at https://mexico.janto.es/wgc/public/janto/. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance, as grounds passes sold out on Saturday in 2019.

