Volunteer Newsletter

As many of you know, being a volunteer at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational benefits the lifesaving mission of St. Jude. In collaboration with the team at St. Jude, we have an amazing opportunity to amplify the generosity and support expressed by our dedicated volunteer force. In support of this year’s tournament, the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is hosting a volunteer “Hearts for St. Jude Blood Drive.” Each year, St. Jude spends $3 million to purchase blood – a critical resource in its treatment of 8,600 children they serve each year. Of these, more than 800 patients have blood diseases or disorders, requiring donation.

In a demonstrated effort of our ongoing commitment to St. Jude, we are encouraging our dedicated volunteers to participate in our Hearts for St. Jude Blood Drive. The generosity of donating blood to St. Jude’s Blood Donor Center is easy, simple and provides a direct and lasting impact to our very own world-renowned institution, which is saving lives of children each day.

To donate, please contact the Blood Donor Center at (901) 595-2024 and let them know you are a WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational volunteer with a Heart for St. Jude. They will provide you with an appointment, which is required for donation. This will also allow St. Jude to track our participation and share the results and value of our contributions. While we encourage you to make your blood donation at your earliest convenience, we share and support this commitment throughout the year.

In a year where we are all learning new ways to give, we are delighted to have our WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational teams give back in a way that serves the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.

Stay safe and be well!

Darrell Smith

Executive Director

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational