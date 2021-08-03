PGA TOUR to relocate first FedExCup Playoffs event to TPC Southwind in Memphis

“Since the inception of the FedExCup in 2007, we have made a number of changes to enhance the quality of the FedExCup Playoffs for our players, fans and partners,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “This move to TPC Southwind and the support of FedEx further demonstrates the commitment of our umbrella partner to elevating the FedExCup Playoffs. TPC Southwind is a favorite among our players, and we anticipate tremendous support from a community in Memphis which has steadfastly supported the PGA TOUR since 1958 and of course, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will be front and center once again as the tournament’s beneficiary.

“We would like to express our appreciation to Michael O’Grady and Northern Trust for their tremendous partnership since 2008 including serving as title sponsor of the kickoff event to the FedExCup Playoffs – THE NORTHERN TRUST – since 2017. We look forward to contesting THE NORTHERN TRUST at Liberty National Golf Club later this month and celebrating Northern Trust’s many contributions to the PGA TOUR and the FedExCup over the years.”

The PGA TOUR has held a tournament in Memphis every year since 1958 with Colonial Country Club playing host until the event moved permanently to TPC Southwind in 1989. FedEx first became the title sponsor in 1986 and has remained a loyal supporter of the tournament. Since 1970, Memphis’ PGA TOUR stop has raised more than $50 million for the tournament’s primary charitable beneficiary, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“FedEx is excited that the first event of the 2022 FedExCup Playoffs will be hosted in our hometown of Memphis, Tennessee,” said Raj Subramaniam, President and Chief Operating Officer of FedEx Corporation. “We are proud of our history and the community impact we’ve had since becoming title sponsor of our hometown TOUR stop in 1986. We look forward to the impact it will bring to our local community and will continue to use it as a platform to showcase the groundbreaking work being done by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to golf fans around the world.”

After being elevated to a World Golf Championships event in 2019, Memphis’ PGA TOUR event will continue to grow in stature by bringing the season’s best 125 players to TPC Southwind each year to begin the final sprint for the FedExCup.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that the City of Memphis and TPC Southwind will be the host of the first event in the FedExCup Playoffs starting in 2022,” said Darrell Smith, Executive Director. “It is certainly fitting that the start of the season’s most important three-week stretch of golf begins in the backyard of the PGA TOUR’s umbrella partner in FedEx. We look forward to continuing the tradition of world-class golf here in Memphis while supporting the impactful work being done at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”