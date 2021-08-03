  • PGA TOUR to relocate first FedExCup Playoffs event to TPC Southwind in Memphis

    Newly-named FedEx St. Jude Championship will replace THE NORTHERN TRUST as the first of three FedExCup Playoffs events beginning in 2022

    MEMPHIS, TN - JULY 27: A course scenic view of the 18th hole during the third round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind on July 27, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
    MEMPHIS, TN - JULY 27: A course scenic view of the 18th hole during the third round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind on July 27, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
×
Loading...