Casey, Garcia, Hatton and Matsuyama commit

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Tournament officials announced today that 2021 Masters Tournament champion Hideki Matsuyama, World No. 11 Tyrrell Hatton, World No. 21 Paul Casey, and World No. 49 Sergio Garcia have committed to the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational when the event returns to TPC Southwind, Aug. 2-8.

Matsuyama earned his qualification to the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational via his historic victory at the 2021 Masters Tournament in April, which marked his first career major championship and sixth career PGA TOUR victory. With the win, Matsuyama became the first male major championship winner from Japan and snapped his winless drought of 1,344 days between wins (2017 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational). So far this season, the Japan native has garnered eight top-20 finishes, including a T2 finish at the Vivint Houston Open. The 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational marks Matsuyama’s third consecutive appearance at TPC Southwind where he finished T20 in 2020.

Current World No. 11, Hatton locked in his qualification for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational with his win at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on the European Tour in January, marking his sixth career European Tour victory. On the PGA TOUR this season, the 29-year-old holds four top-10 finishes, including a T2 finish at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree and a T3 finish at THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK. The England native earned his first career TOUR victory last season at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Hatton is set to make his third consecutive start at TPC Southwind.

Englishman Casey secured his qualification for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational via his victory at the 2021 Omega Dubai Desert Classic on the European Tour in January. The win was his 15th on the European Tour and first since his 2019 Porsche European Open victory. On the PGA TOUR season, the three-time TOUR winner owns six top-10s, including a T5 finish at THE PLAYERS Championship and T4 finish at the PGA Championship. The 43-year-old will be making his third consecutive appearance at TPC Southwind with his best finish at T27 in 2019.

Garcia locked in his qualification for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational with his one-stroke victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October. The 11-time TOUR winner holds six top-20 finishes this season, including a T5 finish at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. The 41-year-old is set to make his seventh career appearance at TPC Southwind and third consecutive start at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Tournament Information

The 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational marks Memphis’ third year hosting a World Golf Championships event, which annually attracts 40-50 of the top 50 players in OWGR to Memphis for one of the strongest fields of the year.

