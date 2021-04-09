  • WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational opens daily ticket sales for 2021 event

    Upgraded ticket options also available when WGC event returns to TPC Southwind, August 2-8

    MEMPHIS, TN - JULY 28: A course scenic view of the 18th hole during the final round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind on July 28, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
