WHAT: 2012 FedExCup champion Brandt Snedeker and 2014 FedExCup champion Billy Horschel will team up to take on 2013 FedExCup champion Henrik Stenson and Viktor Hovland (No. 23 in the FedExCup) in the FedEx Cares Charity Challenge, a nine-hole match-play competition with $100,000 charitable donation to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on the line.
The friendly exhibition will air on PGA TOUR LIVE and PGA TOUR social channels and will be aired internationally by GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR.
WHEN: Wednesday, July 29: 2-4 p.m. CT
