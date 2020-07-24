Star-studded field set to compete at 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The final field, released Friday, for next week’s World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (July 30-August 2) includes the top eight players in the Official World Golf Rankings, with Jon Rahm (No. 1), Rory McIlroy (No. 2), Justin Thomas (No. 3), Dustin Johnson (No. 4), Webb Simpson (No. 5), Brooks Koepka (No. 6), Bryson DeChambeau (No. 7) and Patrick Reed (No. 8) each set to compete at TPC Southwind.

The 78-player field includes players from 19 different countries vying for a $10.5 million purse and 550 FedExCup points to the winner. In total, 27 of the top 30 in the FedExCup standings are set to compete in Memphis including each of the top nine. Rory McIlroy, the reigning FedExCup champion, returns to Memphis after a T4 last year, while defending champion Brooks Koepka is set to return to defend his title as well after overcoming McIlroy with a final-round 65 last year. World No. 1 Jon Rahm arrives in Memphis on the heels of taking the top spot for the first time after a win at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide in his last start out.

Four-time PGA TOUR winner Daniel Berger, who won Memphis’ PGA TOUR stop in 2016 and 2017 before it became a World Golf Championships event, is back in the field in Memphis after failing to qualify last year. Berger qualified with a playoff victory over Collin Morikawa at the Charles Schwab Challenge in June.

Of note, Norway’s Viktor Hovland is set to make his first career start in a World Golf Championships event after recording five consecutive top-25s in June and July. Additionally, Henrik Stenson and Lee Westwood are each set to make their first start since the PGA TOUR’s Return to Golf in early June.

The 78-player field for next week includes the following players: