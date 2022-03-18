Final field set for 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas – Tournament officials announced today that the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play field is officially set with 64 of the top 69 players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) committed. The event returns to Austin Country Club, March 23-27, and will feature golf’s biggest names for the only match-play tournament on the PGA TOUR.

The star-studded field includes each of the top-five ranked players in the OWGR: Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, and former Texas Longhorn Scottie Scheffler. Other notables returning to Austin include 14-time PGA TOUR winner Justin Thomas, 12-time TOUR winner champion Jordan Spieth, 2017 Dell Technologies Match Play winner Dustin Johnson, and defending champion Billy Horschel.

The event annually boasts an international group of players and the 2022 tournament will be no exception, including representation from over 15 different countries across the globe. The field is comprised of 50 PGA TOUR winners with a collective 227 wins to their credit. Eleven players will make their tournament debut including PGA TOUR winners Sam Burns, Tom Hoge, Lucas Herbert and Seamus Power.

Final seeds for the 64-player field will be determined based on the Official World Golf Ranking as of Monday, March 22.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play field list as of Friday, March 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET:

Rank Player Country

1 Jon Rahm (Spain)

2 Collin Morikawa (USA)

3 Viktor Hovland (Norway)

4 Patrick Cantlay (USA)

5 Scottie Scheffler (USA)

8 Justin Thomas (USA)

9 Xander Schauffele (USA)

10 Dustin Johnson (USA)

12 Bryson DeChambeau (USA)

13 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)

14 Jordan Spieth (USA)

15 Tyrrell Hatton (England)

16 Billy Horschel (USA)

17 Sam Burns (USA)

18 Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

19 Daniel Berger (USA)

20 Abraham Ancer (Mexico)

21 Brooks Koepka (USA)

23 Tony Finau (USA)

24 Paul Casey (England)

25 Sungjae Im (South Korea)

26 Matthew Fitzpatrick (England)

27 Jason Kokrak (USA)

28 Patrick Reed (USA)

29 Will Zalatoris (USA)

30 Kevin Na (USA)

31 Thomas Pieters (Belgium)

32 Talor Gooch (USA)

33 Kevin Kisner (USA)

34 Max Homa (USA)

35 Webb Simpson (USA)

36 Shane Lowry (Ireland)

37 Adam Scott (Australia)

38 Tom Hoge (USA)

39 Russell Henley (USA)

40 Harold Varner III (USA)

41 Corey Conners (Canada)

42 Marc Leishman (Australia)

43 Matthew Wolff (USA)

44 Lucas Herbert (Australia)

46 Cameron Young (USA)

47 Tommy Fleetwood (England)

48 Seamus Power (Ireland)

49 Sergio Garcia (Spain)

50 Cameron Tringale (USA)

51 Justin Rose (England)

52 Lee Westwood (England)

53 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa)

54 Si Woo Kim (South Korea)

55 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada)

56 Min Woo Lee (Australia)

57 Richard Bland (England)

58 Luke List (USA)

59 Erik van Rooyen (South Africa)

60 Takumi Kanaya (Japan)

61 Bubba Watson (USA)

62 Alex Noren (Sweden)

63 Brian Harman (USA)

64 Ian Poulter (England)

65 Sebastian Munoz (Colombia)

66 Keegan Bradley (USA)

67 Robert MacIntyre (Scotland)

68 Keith Mitchell (USA)

69 Sepp Straka (Austria)

Players who qualified but will not compete include Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, and Phil Mickelson.

The bracket for the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play will be unveiled live on PGA TOUR Digital platforms Monday, March 21 at 11 a.m. CT. Following the show, fans are encouraged to visit dellmatchplay.com to register for the Dell Technologies Match Play Bracket Challenge.

For more information about the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play follow our social channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @DellMatchPlay or visit dellmatchplay.com.