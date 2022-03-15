Top 64 players qualify for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas – Following the conclusion of THE PLAYERS Championship, the top 64 players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) have officially qualified for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, which returns to Austin Country Club, March 23-27, 2022. Players have until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 18 to commit to the field.

Among the top 64 is newly minted PLAYERS Champion Cameron Smith, who ascended to World No. 6 with his victory at TPC Sawgrass. The Australian is committed to making his fourth appearance at Austin Country Club, where Smith advanced to the Quarterfinals in 2018 before eventually falling to Alex Noren, 4 and 2.

Just one player moved into the top 64 over the weekend due to his performance at THE PLAYERS. Ryder Cup stalwart and Dell Technologies Match Play veteran Ian Poulter secured his spot, moving from 65th to 64th following Monday’s T33 finish. Poulter will make his 16th tournament start and fourth at Austin Country Club, where he advanced out of his group in two of three previous appearances.

Top 64 in the Official World Golf Ranking:

1. Jon Rahm

2. Collin Morikawa

3. Viktor Hovland

4. Patrick Cantlay

5. Scottie Scheffler

6. Cameron Smith

7. Rory McIlroy

8. Justin Thomas

9. Xander Schauffele

10. Dustin Johnson

11. Hideki Matsuyama

12. Bryson DeChambeau

13. Louis Oosthuizen

14. Jordan Spieth

15. Tyrrell Hatton

16. Billy Horschel

17. Sam Burns

18. Joaquin Niemann

19. Daniel Berger

20. Abraham Ancer

21. Brooks Koepka

22. Harris English

23. Tony Finau

24. Paul Casey

25. Sungjae Im

26. Matt Fitzpatrick

27. Jason Kokrak

28. Patrick Reed

29. Will Zalatoris

30. Kevin Na

31. Thomas Pieters

32. Talor Gooch

33. Kevin Kisner

34. Max Homa

35. Webb Simpson

36. Shane Lowry

37. Adam Scott

38. Tom Hoge

39. Russell Henley

40. Harold Varner III

41. Corey Conners

42. Marc Leishman

43. Matthew Wolff

44. Lucas Herbert

45. Phil Mickelson

46. Cameron Young

47. Tommy Fleetwood

48. Seamus Power

49. Sergio Garcia

50. Cameron Tringale

51. Justin Rose

52. Lee Westwood

53. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

54. Si Woo Kim

55. Mackenzie Hughes

56. Min Woo Lee

57. Richard Bland

58. Luke List

59. Erik van Rooyen

60. Takumi Kanaya

61. Bubba Watson

62. Alex Noren

63. Brian Harman

64. Ian Poulter

Players have until 5 p.m. ET on Friday, March 18 to commit to the field. Players who have not done so by the time of the deadline will be replaced by those below No. 64 in the OWGR in order of their current ranking.

