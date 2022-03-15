Top 64 players qualify for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Final field to be set Friday, March 18, at 5 p.m. ET
AUSTIN, Texas – Following the conclusion of THE PLAYERS Championship, the top 64 players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) have officially qualified for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, which returns to Austin Country Club, March 23-27, 2022. Players have until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 18 to commit to the field.
Among the top 64 is newly minted PLAYERS Champion Cameron Smith, who ascended to World No. 6 with his victory at TPC Sawgrass. The Australian is committed to making his fourth appearance at Austin Country Club, where Smith advanced to the Quarterfinals in 2018 before eventually falling to Alex Noren, 4 and 2.
Just one player moved into the top 64 over the weekend due to his performance at THE PLAYERS. Ryder Cup stalwart and Dell Technologies Match Play veteran Ian Poulter secured his spot, moving from 65th to 64th following Monday’s T33 finish. Poulter will make his 16th tournament start and fourth at Austin Country Club, where he advanced out of his group in two of three previous appearances.
Top 64 in the Official World Golf Ranking:
1. Jon Rahm
2. Collin Morikawa
3. Viktor Hovland
4. Patrick Cantlay
5. Scottie Scheffler
6. Cameron Smith
7. Rory McIlroy
8. Justin Thomas
9. Xander Schauffele
10. Dustin Johnson
11. Hideki Matsuyama
12. Bryson DeChambeau
13. Louis Oosthuizen
14. Jordan Spieth
15. Tyrrell Hatton
16. Billy Horschel
17. Sam Burns
18. Joaquin Niemann
19. Daniel Berger
20. Abraham Ancer
21. Brooks Koepka
22. Harris English
23. Tony Finau
24. Paul Casey
25. Sungjae Im
26. Matt Fitzpatrick
27. Jason Kokrak
28. Patrick Reed
29. Will Zalatoris
30. Kevin Na
31. Thomas Pieters
32. Talor Gooch
33. Kevin Kisner
34. Max Homa
35. Webb Simpson
36. Shane Lowry
37. Adam Scott
38. Tom Hoge
39. Russell Henley
40. Harold Varner III
41. Corey Conners
42. Marc Leishman
43. Matthew Wolff
44. Lucas Herbert
45. Phil Mickelson
46. Cameron Young
47. Tommy Fleetwood
48. Seamus Power
49. Sergio Garcia
50. Cameron Tringale
51. Justin Rose
52. Lee Westwood
53. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
54. Si Woo Kim
55. Mackenzie Hughes
56. Min Woo Lee
57. Richard Bland
58. Luke List
59. Erik van Rooyen
60. Takumi Kanaya
61. Bubba Watson
62. Alex Noren
63. Brian Harman
64. Ian Poulter
Players have until 5 p.m. ET on Friday, March 18 to commit to the field. Players who have not done so by the time of the deadline will be replaced by those below No. 64 in the OWGR in order of their current ranking.
