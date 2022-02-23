Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa commit to the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas – Tournament officials announced today that World No. 1 Jon Rahm and World No. 2 Collin Morikawa will return to Austin Country Club to compete at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, March 23-27, 2022.

Rahm, a six-time PGA TOUR winner, recorded his best finish at the 2017 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in dramatic fashion, finishing one hole short to Dustin Johnson in a back-and-forth Championship Match. He was 5-down after eight holes and 4-down with six to play before clawing his way back, winning the par-4 13th followed by birdies on the 15th and 16th. Eventually failing to get up-and-down on the 18th, Johnson tapped in for par to secure the 1-up victory. Rahm notched another top-five finish in his latest appearance in 2021 where he advanced to the Round of 16. The Spaniard fell shy of advancing through the Quarterfinals after a loss to UT’s own Scottie Scheffler. He returns in search of his first tournament win in his fifth career start at Austin Country Club.

“I love the golf course. I think it's one of those that really sets up great for match play,” stated Rahm during his 2021 pre-tournament press conference. “There's a lot at play; it's a lot of holes that play differently depending upon the wind. You can drive some holes, you can get in trouble on others and all that. It gives you birdie opportunities and there are bogey opportunities; it's a really fun week. It's a really fun town, fun event. Something I really, really enjoy.”

The 2021 U.S. Open champion has made six starts thus far in the 2021-2022 PGA TOUR Season, finishing in the top-10 three times. His appearances are highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, T3 at the Farmers Insurance Open and most recently T10 at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, a hometown event for the Phoenix resident.

“It is always a pleasure and thrill to announce that Jon Rahm will return to compete at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play,” said Executive Director Jordan Uppleger. “Having a premier venue like Austin Country Club playing host to the world’s best players is what this event is all about, so having the top-ranked player in the world leading the charge underscores that point. We hope fans will be eager to cheer him on this March in search of a match play victory.”

Joining Rahm at the 2022 event is World No. 2 Morikawa, who makes his second career start at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. The two-time major champion has experienced wild success so far this season, finishing in the top-10 in each of his five starts, including two runner-up finishes – first in Las Vegas at THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT and most recently at Tiger Woods’ Genesis Invitational. In his lone start at Austin Country Club in 2021, Morikawa knocked out in group play by eventual champion Billy Horschel.

Tickets remain on sale for the general public at dellmatchplay.com. To purchase tickets or for more information about the VIP Hospitality ticket package, visit our website and don’t forget to follow our social channels for tournament updates on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @DellMatchPlay or visit dellmatchplay.com.

