AUSTIN, Texas – Tournament officials announced today that tickets are now on-sale to the general public to attend the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play when the event returns to Austin Country Club, March 23-27.

“We are thrilled to be on the horizon of the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play that will once again open its doors to the general public where we plan to deliver a best-in-class tournament for the city of Austin,” said Executive Director Jordan Uppleger. “We have worked tirelessly with our title sponsor Dell Technologies and with our host venue Austin Country Club to welcome back all our fans and unveil the next edition of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play which annually hosts the top 64 golfers in the world in Match Play format. This ticket launch comes on the heels of announcing the reach of $5 million in charitable giving since 2016 and hope fans know that their purchase of a ticket directly impacts non-profit organizations in their own backyard, and we can’t wait to host the community in March.”

Offering a combination of unmatched views, a vibrant atmosphere, and experiences unique to Austin for every fan, a Grounds ticket to the Dell Technologies Match Play is not your average general admission ticket. Daily Grounds tickets provide single-day access to the tournament along with all of the public fan areas. Daily Grounds ticket prices start at $130.00 (Wednesday), $140 (Thursday) and $170 (Friday-Sunday). A Weekly Grounds ticket option is also on sale going for $525.00 (Wednesday-Sunday).

For an upgraded experience, fans can also purchase daily or weekly tickets to The ULTRA Club, located on the signature par-5 12th fairway. The venue seamlessly blends the finest amenities amidst the hottest tournament actions for an unforgettable experience. Ticket holders can enjoy open-air, covered bar seating with an upgraded menu and premium bar for purchase with unparalleled views of the Penny Backer Bridge with prices starting from $160-$250 or a weekly pass for $725.

Complimentary admission for Military, as well as Youth 15-and-under will be made available at the 2022 event. Disruptive Technology Advisors has been named the Preferred Military Partner of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and will offer up to five hundred general admission tickets per day (Wednesday-Sunday) to active and reserve military members free of charge. In partnership with Intel®, complimentary Youth Tickets will permit youth 15-and-under to gain free entry when accompanied by a ticketed adult, offering up to 500 tickets per day with a maximum of two (2) youth tickets available with each adult. Details on how fans can redeem their complimentary tickets will be made available at a later date.

Rideshare drop-off and pick-up locations will once again return in 2022, along with parking passes made available on the tournament website, but quantities are limited so fans are encouraged to act fast. In addition to the unique fan venues on-site, The Fan Shop will also be open for spectators to browse for merchandise to commemorate their trip to the Dell Technologies Match Play.

On this past Giving Tuesday, the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play announced it has exceeded $5 million in charitable contributions to the Greater Austin area since the tournament moved to Austin Country Club in 2016. Since its inception in 1999, the event has generated more than $20 million for charity (including past locations and title sponsors). With an incredible venue in Austin C.C. and the 64 best players in the world set to take place in a format unique to this city, the 2022 event will be one of the biggest events on the PGA TOUR schedule with the very best players from around the world from the Official World Golf Ranking.

With an incredible venue in Austin C.C. and the 64 best players in the world set to take place in a format unique to this city, the 2022 event will be one of the biggest events on the PGA TOUR schedule with the very best players from around the world from the Official World Golf Ranking.