Final field set for the 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas – Tournament officials announced today that the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play field is officially set with 64 of the top 69 players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) committed. The event returns to Austin Country Club, March 24-28, and will feature golf’s biggest stars for the only match-play tournament on the PGA TOUR.

Reigning FedExCup champion Dustin Johnson, 2021 PLAYERS champion Justin Thomas, World No. 3 Jon Rahm, 18-time PGA TOUR winner Rory McIlroy, former Texas Longhorn Jordan Spieth and defending champion Kevin Kisner are among the notables returning to Austin. The event annually boasts an international group of players and the 2021 tournament will be no exception, including representation from 17 different countries across the globe.

The field is comprised of 50 PGA TOUR winners with a collective 229 wins to their credit. Twenty-two players will make their tournament debut including UT graduate Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, Sungjae Im and Matthew Wolff.

Final seeds for the 64-player field will be determined based on the Official World Golf Ranking as of Monday, March 22.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play field list as of Friday, March 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET:

Rank Player Country

1 Dustin Johnson (USA)

2 Justin Thomas (USA)

3 Jon Rahm (Spain)

4 Collin Morikawa (USA)

5 Bryson DeChambeau (USA)

6 Xander Schauffele (USA)

7 Patrick Reed (USA)

8 Tyrrell Hatton (England)

9 Patrick Cantlay (USA)

10 Webb Simpson (USA)

11 Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

13 Tony Finau (USA)

14 Viktor Hovland (Norway)

15 Daniel Berger (USA)

16 Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

17 Paul Casey (England)

18 Sungjae Im (South Korea)

19 Lee Westwood (England)

20 Harris English (USA)

21 Matthew Wolff (USA)

22 Tommy Fleetwood (England)

23 Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa)

24 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

26 Ryan Palmer (USA)

27 Cameron Smith (Australia)

28 Abraham Ancer (Mexico)

29 Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

30 Kevin Na (USA)

31 Jason Kokrak (USA)

32 Scottie Scheffler (USA)

33 Victor Perez (France)

34 Billy Horschel (USA)

35 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa)

36 Kevin Kisner (USA)

37 Max Homa (USA)

39 Marc Leishman (Australia)

40 Shane Lowry (Ireland)

41 Corey Conners (Canada)

42 Sergio Garcia (Spain)

43 Will Zalatoris (USA)

44 Robert MacIntyre (Scotland)

45 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria)

46 Carlos Ortiz (Mexico)

47 Jason Day (Australia)

48 Si Woo Kim (South Korea)

49 Lanto Griffin (USA)

50 Brendon Todd (USA)

52 Jordan Spieth (USA)

53 Mackenzie Hughes (Canada)

54 Matt Kuchar (USA)

55 Matt Wallace (England)

57 Bubba Watson (USA)

58 Brian Harman (USA)

59 Kevin Streelman (USA)

60 Russell Henley (USA)

61 Sebastian Munoz (Colombia)

62 Andy Sullivan (England)

63 Antoine Rozner (France)

64 Talor Gooch (USA)

65 Ian Poulter (England)

66 Erik van Rooyen (South Africa)

67 Adam Long (USA)

68 J.T. Poston (USA)

69 Dylan Frittelli (South Africa)

Players who qualified but will not compete include Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland.

The bracket for the 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play will be unveiled live on PGA TOUR Digital platforms Monday, March 22 at 10 a.m. CT. Following the show, fans are encouraged to visit dellmatchplay.com to register for the Dell Technologies Match Play Bracket Challenge.

The Dell Technologies Match Play returns for its fifth playing at Austin CC after being canceled in 2020 following the onset of COVID-19. At the last playing in 2019, Kisner holed a 20-foot birdie putt to close out Matt Kuchar, 3 and 2, to win the event, earning his third PGA TOUR title and first World Golf Championships victory. In the 2019-20 season, the South Carolina native made 21 starts, qualified for each of the three FedExCup Playoffs events and went on the finish ranked No. 23 in the FedExCup standings. Most recently in the TOUR’s 2020-21 season, Kisner nearly re-entered the winners circle at The RSM Classic but ultimately fell in a playoff to Robert Streb. He is currently ranked No. 36 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

For more information about the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play follow our social channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @DellMatchPlay or visit dellmatchplay.com.