2017 FedExCup Champion Justin Thomas commits to Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas – The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play announced today that 2017 FedExCup champion and 13-time PGA TOUR winner Justin Thomas has committed to the 2021 tournament, which begins in less than two weeks, March 22-28. With Thomas joining the field, the top-10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are now committed to return to Austin Country Club.

The 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play will mark the fifth playing at Austin CC after a cancellation in 2020 due to the global pandemic. Thomas has competed in each of the four previous events, having collected a 7-8-1 record. His best result came in 2018, when Thomas advanced to the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Bubba Watson. He was then defeated by Alex Noren in the Consolation Match to finish fourth.

His semifinal appearance in 2018 marks the only time Thomas has advanced past the group stage at Austin Country Club.

The Dell Technologies Match Play represents the second World Golf Championships event of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season, with World No. 4 Collin Morikawa winning the title at the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession. Thomas will arrive in Austin with two World Golf Championships titles to his credit – the 2018 and 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at Firestone Country Club and TPC Southwind, respectively.

The top-64 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will officially qualify for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play as of Monday, March 15 following THE PLAYERS Championship.

