2015 Champion Rory McIlroy set to return to the Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas – Tournament officials announced today that 18-time PGA TOUR winner Rory McIlroy is set to return and make his 12th career start at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, March 24-28. The 2015 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play champion enters the field ranked No. 11 in the Official World Golf Ranking, adding his name to a stacked list of highly ranked players committed to compete including nine of the top-10 in the OWGR.

At his latest appearance at Austin Country Club in 2019, McIlroy gave a memorable performance in a matchup against 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods where he ultimately fell short in the knockout stage after having successfully advanced through the group stage. McIlroy owns three World Golf Championships victories including the 2014 FedEx St. Jude Invitational, the 2015 Dell Technologies Match Play and the 2019 HSBC Champions. In 11 prior appearances at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the 31-year-old has advanced to at least the semi-finals three times.

The 2019 FedExCup Champion has made nine starts thus far in the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Season, finishing in the top-10 four times, most recently at the Arnold Palmer Invitational where he placed tied for 10th. He defends his title this week in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida at THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Maintaining its reputation for hosting one of the strongest fields in golf, the 2021 event will feature nine out of ten top-ranked players in the OWGR including: Dustin Johnson (1), Jon Rahm (2), Collin Morikawa (4), Xander Schauffele (5), Bryson DeChambeau (6), Tyrell Hatton (7), Patrick Reed (8), Patrick Cantlay (9) and Webb Simpson (10). Only the Top-64 players in the OWGR are invited to play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, a strict qualification guideline that ensures the field in Austin annually consists of the very best players from around the world from all Tours. After a year away, golf’s best players will be primed to return to Austin Country Club.

“We are excited to see the Top-64 players in the world commit to the 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play,” said Executive Director Jordan Uppleger. “With nine out of the 10 top-ranked players returning to Austin Country Club including World No.’s 1 and 2 Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm, the tournaments return is shaping up to be an unforgettable one. The PGA TOUR has seen tremendous tournament winners the last few weeks such as SMU graduate Bryson DeChambeau at the Arnold Palmer Invitational this past Sunday along with Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka to name a few. Having Rory McIlroy in the field adds undoubted star-power for the event.”

