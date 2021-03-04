World No. 4 Collin Morikawa set to debut at the Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas – The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play announced today that World No. 4 and four-time PGA TOUR winner Collin Morikawa has committed to debut at the 2021 event, which returns to Austin Country Club March 24-28. The 24-year-old will also be joined by Oklahoma State University graduates Matthew Wolff and Viktor Hovland and 2021 Genesis Invitational winner Max Homa.

Morikawa, who turned professional in 2019 after graduating from the University of California-Berkeley, has collected four titles in just two years on TOUR including the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park. Last Sunday he re-entered the winners circle at the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession in Bradenton, Florida where he posted 18-under 270 for a three-stroke victory over Billy Horschel, Hovland and Brooks Koepka. The win not only marked his fourth title but also allowed him to join Tiger Woods as the only players in history to win a major championship and a WGC before the age of 25.

Another up-and-comer debuting at Austin Country Club this March is 21-year-old Matthew Wolff. Wolff, currently ranked No. 20 in the Official World Golf Ranking, has experienced fast success on the PGA TOUR, earning a win in just his third start on TOUR at the 2019 3M Open and went on to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs both in 2019 and 2020. Before turning professional, Wolff played two seasons at Oklahoma State University. While at Oklahoma State, he won NCAA championships in team competition (2018) and individual competition (2019). He won six times during his sophomore season and claimed the Fred Haskins Award as the nation’s most outstanding player. Prior to Wolff, only Ben Crenshaw (1973) and Woods (1996) won an NCAA individual title and a PGA TOUR event in the same year.

World No. 13 Viktor Hovland, a native of Norway, also turned professional in 2019 after playing with Wolff at Oklahoma State University. In just nine starts this season, Hovland has notched four top-5 finishes including a tie for second last Sunday at the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession behind Morikawa. Hovland is a two-time PGA TOUR winner having earned his inaugural title at the 2020 Puerto Rico Open followed by a second at the 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN. With both wins, he became the fifth European player since World War II to win multiple TOUR titles before turning 24, joining Seve Ballesteros, Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. Before turning professional, the 23-year-old won the 2019 Ben Hogan Award as the nation’s top college golfer.

Two-time PGA TOUR winner Max Homa is another notable player set to make his tournament debut. Most recently, Homa collected his second PGA TOUR title at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club where he defeated Tony Finau in a playoff in his home state of California. The 30-year-old turned professional in 2013, won his first event in 2019 at the Wells Fargo Championship and is also a graduate of the University of California-Berkeley.

The long-awaited return of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is in part due to its annual status of hosting one of the strongest fields of the PGA TOUR season. In 2019, FedExCup winner Rory McIlroy, 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods, 2019 PGA TOUR Player of the Year Brooks Koepka, 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas and 2015 FedExCup champion Jordan Spieth each competed in the event. Only the top 64 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are invited to play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, a strict qualification guideline that ensures the field in Austin annually consists of the very best players from around the world from all Tours. After a year away, golf’s best players will be primed to return to Austin Country Club.

A limited number of positions remain available to volunteer for the 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. For more information about how to register visit dellmatchplay.com and follow our social channels to keep up with tournament updates on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @DellMatchPlay.