Kevin Kisner commits to Dell Technologies Match Play alongside three other past champions

AUSTIN, Texas – The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play announced today that four former champions – Kevin Kisner, Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, and Bubba Watson – have committed to the match play event, returning to Austin Country Club, March 24-28, 2021.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play returns for its fifth playing at Austin CC after a cancellation in 2020 due to the global pandemic. At the last showing in 2019, Kevin Kisner holed a 20-foot birdie putt to close out Matt Kuchar 3-and-2 to win the event, earning his third PGA TOUR title and first World Golf Championships victory. In the 2019-20 season, the South Carolina native made 21 starts, qualified for each of the three FedExCup Playoffs events and went on the finish ranked No. 23 in the FedExCup standings. Most recently in 2021, Kisner nearly re-entered the winners circle at The RSM Classic but ultimately placed second after a playoff against Robert Streb. He is currently is ranked No. 29 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

“Coming back to the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play to defend my title will be one of the highlights of the season for me,” said Kisner. “While I was able to hold on to that defending champion title for one extra year, I can say with confidence I would have much rather been able to compete in Austin last spring. Unfortunately, COVID-19 impacted our season in 2020, but we are back at it and I can’t wait to get back to Austin Country Club for some match play.”

Johnson, 2017 champion of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, will make his 12th appearance at the event. With 24 PGA TOUR titles, including six World Golf Championships victories to his credit, second only behind Tiger Woods’ 18, Johnson remains the only player in history with victories at all four WGC events. Since his last appearance at Austin Country Club in 2019, Johnson has been a dominant force on TOUR, collecting three victories in the 2019-20 season including two of three FedExCup Playoffs events before being crowned the FedExCup champion. This season, he has added 2020 Masters champion to his list of accolades and currently holds the No. 1 position in the Official World Golf Ranking.=

“After the cancellation of the 2020 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, I am ready to get back to Austin,” said Johnson. “There are many tournaments and courses that I look forward to playing throughout the year, so I am excited to get back to Austin Country Club for one of the best events on TOUR. Hopefully I can continue my record of success in WGC events, as I’ve been fortunate to win my share.”

Joining Kisner and Johnson in Austin this March are past champions Day and Watson. Day owns two Dell Technologies Match Play wins, the first in 2014 at The Golf Club at Dove Mountain in Marana, AZ and the second in 2016 when the event first debuted at Austin Country Club. Day won in exciting fashion, closing out Louis Oosthuizen with a wedge to three feet for a conceded birdie on the 14th hole for a 5-and-4 victory. With the win, Day regained his World No. 1 status and added to his collective three wins in the 2015-16 PGA TOUR Season. Watson’s 2018 victory marked his second World Golf Championships title in a 7-and-6 defeat over Kevin Kisner. Watson has experienced some success so far this season, recording two top-10 finishes in just six tarts.

The long-awaited return of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is in part due to its annual status of hosting one of the strongest fields of the PGA TOUR season. In 2019, FedExCup winner Rory McIlroy, 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods, 2019 PGA TOUR Player of the Year Brooks Koepka, 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas and 2015 FedExCup champion Jordan Spieth each competed in the event. Only the top 64 players in the Official World Golf Ranking are invited to play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, a strict qualification guideline that ensures the field in Austin annually consists of the very best players from around the world from all Tours. After a year away, golf’s best players will be primed to return to Austin Country Club.

