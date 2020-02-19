World No. 1 Rory McIlroy adds name to the field for 2020 Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas – World No. 1 Rory McIlroy has added his name to the field for the 2020 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play (March 25-29) at Austin Country Club. The 18-time PGA TOUR winner and 2019 FedExCup champion joins World No. 2 Brooks Koepka, No. 5 Dustin Johnson and No. 7 Adam Scott as early commitments to the only individual match-play event on the PGA TOUR schedule. Scott, who is fresh off a victory at The Genesis Open, has committed to return to Austin for the first time since 2016.

McIlroy’s return to Austin comes after falling in a heavyweight matchup to Tiger Woods in the knockout stage a year ago after he advanced through the group stage. McIlroy, the 2015 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play champion, has three World Golf Championships victories to his credit including the 2019 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, where he defeated Xander Schauffele with a birdie on the first playoff hole. The reigning FedExCup champion is currently fifth in the FedExCup standings with four top-fives in only four starts this season on the PGA TOUR including a victory. In 11 prior appearances at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, McIlroy has advanced to at least the semifinals three times.

Scott earned his 14th career PGA TOUR victory Sunday at The Genesis Open, holding off Sung Kang, Matt Kuchar, and Scott Brown by two shots. The victory vaulted Scott seven spots up in the Official World Golf Rankings to No. 7 and moved him up to No. 16 in the FedExCup standings. The 39-year-old Aussie has competed in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play 14 prior times, with his best finish coming in 2003 with a solo third. Scott has two prior World Golf Championships victories to his credit, with wins at the 2011 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and 2016 World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship.

“For the last couple years, I've put World Golf Championships in and out of the schedule a little bit, trying to find what's working for me, but I think as I've started playing better and better last year, to be the best player out here, you've got to play against the best, and that means coming to these events,” Scott said. “It was pretty easy to put [WGC-Mexico Championship] back in and also the Match Play back on the schedule for this year and at least give myself an idea of where my game is sitting against the best players in the world a little more often.”

The 2020 edition will mark the fifth time Austin has hosted the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which has become the must-attend event of the spring in Austin with sell outs in each of the first four years. Tickets remain on sale for this year’s event but are going fast at dellmatchplay.com. Additional upgraded hospitality options are available in limited quantity as well.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play annually boasts one of the strongest fields of the PGA TOUR season. In Austin a year ago, the field boasted World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods, 2019 PGA TOUR Player of the Year Brooks Koepka, 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas and 2015 FedExCup champion Jordan Spieth. With an incredible venue in Austin Country Club and the 64 best players in the world set to compete in a format unique to Austin, the 2020 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is gearing up to once again be one of the biggest events on golf’s calendar.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is one of the most elite and exciting tournaments on golf’s calendar—it is one in a series of four World Golf Championships events sanctioned and organized by the operational committee of the International Federation of PGA Tours, which includes the Asian Tour, European Tour, Japan Golf Tour, PGA TOUR, PGA Tour of Australasia and Sunshine Tour.

