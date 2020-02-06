World No. 1 Brooks Koepka commits to 2020 Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas – World No. 1 Brooks Koepka has committed to the 2020 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play March 25-29 at Austin Country Club, tournament officials announced Thursday. The seven-time PGA TOUR winner will make his fifth appearance at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play to compete in the only individual match-play event on the PGA TOUR schedule.

Koepka, the 2019 PGA TOUR Player of the Year, has been World No. 1 for 48 consecutive weeks and won his first World Golf Championships title in July at the 2019 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. After posting three victories in only 21 starts during the 2018-19 season, Koepka has only made two starts this season before injuring his knee and missing the rest of the fall. In four prior appearances at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Koepka has advanced out of the group stage four times with a T5 in 2016 and T9 in 2017.

Three-time PGA TOUR winner Kevin Kisner is set to defend his title against 64 of the world’s best in what’s become the must-attend event of the spring in Austin when the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play returns to Austin for the fifth consecutive year. Two former Longhorns, Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler, are each hoping to remain inside the top 64 when the qualification deadline hits following THE PLAYERS Championship on March 15. Scheffler, a PGA TOUR rookie, is No. 53 in the Official World Golf Rankings, while Spieth is No. 55.

Tickets are going fast but remain on sale for the 2020 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which has sold out each of the first four years in Austin. For fans interested in an upgraded tournament experience, tickets to The ULTRA Club are available in a limited quantity. The ULTRA Club, which has quickly become a fan-favorite among the venues on course, is a premium, climate-controlled venue with sports-bar like seating and TVs located along the left side of the fairway of the picturesque par-5 12th hole with stunning views of the Pennybacker Bridge and Lake Austin. Additional upgraded hospitality options are available in limited quantity. For more information on those, please inquire at dellmatchplay.com.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play annually boasts one of the strongest fields of the PGA TOUR season. In 2019, world No. 1 Brooks Koepka, 82-time PGA TOUR winner Tiger Woods, 18-time TOUR winner Rory McIlroy, 2017 FedExCup champion Justin Thomas and former Texas Longhorn and 2015 FedExCup champion Jordan Spieth each competed in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. With an incredible venue in Austin Country Club and the 64 best players in the world set to compete in a format unique to Austin, the 2020 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is gearing up to once again be one of the biggest events on golf’s calendar.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is one of the most elite and exciting tournaments on golf’s calendar—it is one in a series of four World Golf Championships events sanctioned and organized by the operational committee of the International Federation of PGA Tours, which includes the Asian Tour, European Tour, Japan Golf Tour, PGA TOUR, PGA Tour of Australasia and Sunshine Tour.

For more information, follow the tournament’s social pages: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit dellmatchplay.com.