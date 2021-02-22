  • Final Field: 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession

    Max Homa wins second PGA TOUR title to qualify

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Max Homa plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2021 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
