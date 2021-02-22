Final Field: 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Max Homa wins second PGA TOUR title to qualify
BRADENTON, Florida – The field for the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession is set ahead of the tournament’s debut at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida, Feb. 25-28. Max Homa qualified on Sunday following his playoff victory at The Genesis Invitational that moved him to No. 10 in the FedExCup standings and No. 38 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Homa’s commitment increased the field to its minimum of 72 players. The season’s first World Golf Championships event is represented by 20 countries and made up of 48 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, including the top 15.
This will be Homa’s tournament debut and third World Golf Championships appearance. He competed in the 2019 and 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational where he finished T61 and T52, respectively.
The 72-player field is listed below:
