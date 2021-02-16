Workday announced as title sponsor of World Golf Championships event at The Concession Golf Club

Due to logistical challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 event was moved from Mexico City to The Concession Golf Club in January. The WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession will now launch a four-week Florida swing that also features the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, THE PLAYERS Championship and The Honda Classic.

“With the challenges we’ve faced with the pandemic in the last 12 months, Workday has been the epitome of a true partner and today’s announcement of their support of our relocated World Golf Championships event in Florida is further evidence of their commitment to golf and the PGA TOUR,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Our sincere thanks to Workday for their support of what we anticipate will be a world-class event at The Concession Golf Club.”



The Concession, which served as host venue for the 2015 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship, was designed by World Golf Hall of Fame members Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin. Nicklaus conceded a 2-foot putt to Jacklin on the final hole of the 1969 Ryder Cup. The gesture, known in the golf world as “the concession," guaranteed the first tie in Ryder Cup history.

The WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession will be one of three World Golf Championships events on the 2020-21 PGA TOUR schedule sanctioned and organized by the International Federation of PGA Tours. The other World Golf Championships are the Dell Technologies Match Play (Austin, Texas) and FedEx St. Jude Invitational (Memphis, Tennessee). The HSBC Champions (Shanghai, China), which was not contested in 2020, will return to the TOUR calendar this fall as part of the 2021-22 schedule.

The World Golf Championships collectively have generated more than $60 million in charitable giving since 1999 which has supported causes in seven countries and 16 cities.

The 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession will be broadcast on NBC, Golf Channel and PGA TOUR LIVE, and internationally on GOLFTV powered by the PGA TOUR.