Valero Texas Open Statement Regarding Coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Earlier today the PGA TOUR announced that due to the ongoing health crisis, events will proceed as scheduled – without spectators – starting with Friday’s second round at THE PLAYERS Championship through the Valero Texas Open.
In accordance with today’s PGA TOUR announcement, the Valero Texas Open professional competition will continue as scheduled, however, spectators will not be admitted. The tournament will be conducted with essential personnel only.
The health and safety of our fans, players, sponsors, volunteers and community-at-large is our top priority as we assess all aspects of the tournament’s operation going forward.
More information regarding ticket refunds will be communicated as it becomes available.
All other related tournament week activities are being evaluated. Tournament officials will update any new information accordingly.
We appreciate the patience and understanding of all those impacted. Due to the fluidity of the current landscape, these plans are subject to change.
