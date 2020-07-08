Tickets Refund Policy

On Monday, July 13, 2020, the PGA TOUR announced the TOUR Championship will be contested at East Lake Golf Club without fans.

Online ticket purchasers for this year’s event will be refunded by their original method of purchase automatically. Please see below for details.

GENERAL ADMISSION GROUNDS AND ULTRA CLUB TICKETS

For purchases made through www.tourchampionship.com via Ticketmaster, a refund will be issued automatically from Ticketmaster. Refunds can take up to 30 days from the date of cancellation. To check on the status, visit https://www.ticketmaster.com/h/returns.html or call (800-653-8000).

For General Admission Grounds or ULTRA Club purchases made through Account Manager, by phone, or through the PGA TOUR APP, a refund will be issued automatically. To check on the status of your refund, please fill out the form below. Please note: if you purchased a ticket via the phone or the PGA TOUR App, Ticketmaster representatives will not be able to provide an update on the status of your refund.

For purchases made through third party purchases (i.e. StubHub, Seat Geek, Vivid Seats, etc.) please reach out to the agency where the ticket was purchased.

Refunds will only be issued to the original purchaser.

HOSPITALITY BUYERS

Your sales representatives will be reaching out in the coming weeks with next steps.

For all other questions, please email ticketsupport@pgatourhq.com.

To check on the status of your refund for purchases made through the phone or the PGA TOUR APP, please fill out the form below.

HOLIDAY PACKAGE BUYERS

For those who purchased the Holiday Package, you will be refunded for the ticket purchase.