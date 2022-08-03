Ultimate Fan Guide

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Everything you need to know before coming to the 2022 TOUR Championship
Witness the dramatic conclusion to the PGA TOUR season as the top 30 players in the FedExCup standings arrive at historic East Lake Golf Club. Grounds tickets provide single-day access to the tournament grounds along with all of the public fan areas.
Take a stroll through the SO Cool Zone presented by Southern Company near the 15th and 14th greens, where shade sails, lounge furniture and misters will keep guests cool as they watch the telecast on the big screen. While there, fans can grab a bite from Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Universal Joint, Henri’s Bakery and Oakhurst Market! After lunch, the PGA TOUR Fan Shop is there to handle all shopping needs! For a selfie suggestion, snap a photo with the Payne Stewart Award, which is annually awarded during TOUR Championship week to the player who exhibits the values of character, charity and sportsmanship.
Have the kids in tow? Well, in partnership with Georgia Aquarium, fans will get to see and interact with some of the animals that can be found within the Southern Company River Scout Gallery at the Georgia Aquarium. Animals expected to make an appearance include the ball python, box turtles and more.
Kids will also enjoy the First Tee® Game Changers Pavilion, an interactive experience inspired by First Tee’s mission to empower young people to become game changers in their communities.
Located within the SO Cool Zone in the largest fan hub on course – and sure to be popular among the thirsty crowd – the Tito’s Stillhouse Lounge will be open to all spectators, ages 21 and over. New in 2022, the TOUR Championship has partnered with Tito’s and Coca-Cola to create a new signature cocktail – “The Calamity Jane!”
Crafted by Atlanta mixologist Brendan Seery, the Calamity Jane is light and refreshing, perfect for the summertime. With such carefully chosen ingredients to maximize flavor, including Gold Peak Peach Tea, Topo Chico and ginger beer, the Calamity Jane deserves to be served in an equally grand cup and fans can enjoy it that way in a one-of-a-kind TOUR Championship Yeti tumbler, which is available in all public bars on course.
Proud Partner Coca-Cola is bringing back its front-nine fan area open to all ticketholders dubbed the Coca-Cola Fan Lounge. Located adjacent to the 8th green, the Coca-Cola Fan Lounge is a tented structure with stadium views of the 8th green equipped with several fan activations and games.
NEW in 2022: Fans will have two new local food options to choose from in the space, with Hattie B’s Nashville Hot Chicken and Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours to provide their delicious creations to enjoy.
The Peachtree Porch and its viewing platform overlooking the 8th fairway is back at the TOUR Championship with its picturesque views. Located within the Peachtree Porch, the Meiomi Wine Lounge, open to fans 21 and older, offers the opportunity for spectators to relax and enjoy a glass of wine from the Official Wine of the PGA TOUR while watching the best players from around the globe compete on one of the most exciting holes at East Lake Golf Club.Also within in the Peachtree Porch are the two winners of the Mastercard Small Biz Cup, which awarded two local small businesses with the unique opportunity to sell and share their food at the TOUR Championship!
Cooking up craft BBQ from her food truck, Amanda’s Barbeeque is sure to wow fans with epic flavor to go along with Amanda’s spicy personality!
For a dessert option, Kaylee Cake Pops and More has fans covered with unique creations direct from her SWEET truck including their famous cake pops and cupcakes.
Come to cool off and stay for the spectacular views of the Practice Range and the historic East Lake Clubhouse. Located near the 16th tee and directly across from the Practice Range, the The Deck presented by Maestro Dobel offers spectators a unique perspective as the world’s best players warm up prior to their tee time. A covered patio built overlooking the pond features a Maestro Dobel Bar along with a large concessions area, outdoor seating, televisions to keep up with the telecast and charging stations.
In partnership with Maestro Dobel and Coca-Cola, the TOUR Championship has unveiled a new Maestro Dobel signature cocktail, the “Finale Fizz!” Crafted by Atlanta mixologist Maddie McIntosh, the tequila-based cocktail combines several refreshing flavors including ginger, grapefruit, orange and a splash of grenadine to cap off this one-of-a-kind creation.
For a bite to eat, there are plenty of local options in this space, including authentic Mexican fare from D Boca N Boca and craft hot dogs from Go Dog!
The TOUR Championship is proud to once again announce the return of Back Nine Brews, a craft beer destination located near the 18th tee and in close proximity to the Rideshare Gate presented by United Rentals adjacent to the 13th fairway. Several games and activities will be available for fans to enjoy at this outdoor get-together.
Located inside the SO Cool Zone adjacent to the 14th fairway and 15th green, fans will immediately flock to the PGA TOUR Fan Shop where they can stock up on their favorite TOUR Championship gear (with the new logo!) as well as the unique and sought-after ATL-FedExCup branded designs.
Spectators of all ages who attend Wednesday’s practice round will be treated to a unique exhibition with the TOUR Championship Charity Challenge making its return in 2022. The match, which will be played in a scramble format, will take place on the back nine at historic East Lake Golf Club on the eve of the 2022 TOUR Championship. Legendary Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will team up with former Atlanta Braves centerfielder Andruw Jones, while MLB Hall of Fame member and former Atlanta Braves pitcher Tom Glavine will join forces with 2022 Payne Stewart Award recipient and Atlanta resident Billy Andrade.
The televised match will be broadcast on Golf Channel from 3-5 p.m. ET.
For all of the latest announcements, activities and giveaways, be sure to follow us on social media. Be sure to tag us in your posts at @PlayoffFinale or using #TOURChampionship for a chance to be featured on our channels!
