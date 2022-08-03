Ultimate Fan Guide

SO COOL ZONE presented by SOUTHERN COMPANY

Take a stroll through the SO Cool Zone presented by Southern Company near the 15th and 14th greens, where shade sails, lounge furniture and misters will keep guests cool as they watch the telecast on the big screen. While there, fans can grab a bite from Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Universal Joint, Henri’s Bakery and Oakhurst Market! After lunch, the PGA TOUR Fan Shop is there to handle all shopping needs! For a selfie suggestion, snap a photo with the Payne Stewart Award, which is annually awarded during TOUR Championship week to the player who exhibits the values of character, charity and sportsmanship.

Have the kids in tow? Well, in partnership with Georgia Aquarium, fans will get to see and interact with some of the animals that can be found within the Southern Company River Scout Gallery at the Georgia Aquarium. Animals expected to make an appearance include the ball python, box turtles and more.

Kids will also enjoy the First Tee® Game Changers Pavilion, an interactive experience inspired by First Tee’s mission to empower young people to become game changers in their communities.