Sunday General and Preferred Parking at North DeKalb Mall sold out

TOUR Championship General and Preferred Parking at the North DeKalb Mall is SOLD OUT for Sunday . All Sunday General and Preferred Parking for the TOUR Championship at both Georgia World Congress Center and North Dekalb Mall is now unavailable.

For those fans who have not purchased a general parking pass, rideshare offers convenience and efficiency for getting to and from East Lake Golf Club, regardless of where fans reside in the Metro Atlanta area. Simply enter “TOUR Championship” as the destination to be directed to the designated lot.

With a dedicated drop-off and pick-up area at the Drew Charter School, located across the street from the 13th fairway at East Lake Golf Club, fans are just a few steps away from the golf action after entering through the Rideshare Gate presented by United Rentals. Once on site, the closest fan experience area is the popular SO Cool Zone, located near the 15th green and complete with several local food vendors.

As the day at East Lake Golf Club comes to an end, fans can rest in the climate-controlled United Rentals Rideshare Lounge as they wait for their ride home.

