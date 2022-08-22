2022 TOUR Championship: Final Field and Starting Leaderboard

ATLANTA – The field is set for the 2022 TOUR Championship with the top 30 players in the FedExCup Playoffs Eligibility Points List qualifying following the BMW Championship. Patrick Cantlay captured his eighth PGA TOUR title and second of the season with a one-stroke victory over Scott Stallings at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware.

Cantlay, who will look to become the first player to successfully defend his FedExCup title, will start the TOUR Championship as the No. 2 seed and will be paired in Thursday’s first round with standings leader Scottie Scheffler, who finished T3 at the BMW Championship to reclaim the top seed.

The FedExCup Playoffs conclude this week at the TOUR Championship, presented by Accenture, Coca-Cola and Southern Company, where the top 30 players will compete for the FedExCup title as the PGA TOUR’s season champion. The first and second rounds will be broadcast live on Golf Channel from historic East Lake Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 25 and Friday, Aug. 26 from 1-6 p.m. The third round will be broadcast on Golf Channel from 1-2:30 p.m. and on NBC from 2:30-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, with the final round slated for Sunday, Aug. 28 from 12-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel and 1:30-6 p.m. on NBC.

Scheffler’s four PGA TOUR victories during the 2021-22 season are the most of any player as he looks to become the third consecutive No. 1 seed entering the TOUR Championship to lift the FedExCup.

Other Player Storylines:

Xander Schauffele (No. 4), who will make his sixth consecutive TOUR Championship appearance this week, has finished no worse than T7 in five previous starts at East Lake Golf Club: 1/2017, T7/2018, 2/2019, T2/2020, T5/2021. At No. 4 in the FedExCup, this is Schauffele’s highest position entering the TOUR Championship in his career.

In search of his first TOUR Championship berth since joining the PGA TOUR in 2011, Scott Stallings (No. 12) finished runner-up at the BMW Championship to secure his spot at East Lake. It was the three-time PGA TOUR winner’s first runner-up finish or better on TOUR since the 2015 Farmers Insurance Open.

Two PGA TOUR rookies qualified for the TOUR Championship, with Cameron Young (No. 14) and Sahith Theegala (No. 28) earning their place among the top 30 without a win on TOUR this season.

In total, 10 players will make their TOUR Championship debuts this week: Will Zalatoris (No. 3), Sepp Straka (No. 9), Scott Stallings (No. 12), Cameron Young (No. 14), Matt Fitzpatrick (No. 15), Max Homa (No. 16), Tom Hoge (No. 23), K.H. Lee (No. 26), J.T. Poston (No. 27) and Sahith Theegala (No. 28)

Five former FedExCup Champions qualified for the TOUR Championship: Patrick Cantlay (No. 2), Rory McIlroy (No. 7), Justin Thomas (No. 13), Jordan Spieth (No. 18) and Billy Horschel (No. 22)

2016 and 2019 FedExCup Champion Rory McIlroy (No. 7) looks to become the first-ever three-time FedExCup Champion

Hideki Matsuyama (No. 17) qualified for his ninth consecutive TOUR Championship, the longest active streak on TOUR

Four players advanced to the TOUR Championship after beginning the BMW Championship outside of the top 30: Scott Stallings (No. 46 to No. 12), K.H. Lee (No. 33 to No. 26), Adam Scott (No. 45 to No. 29) and Aaron Wise (No. 31 to No. 31)