First Tee & Southern Company Present ‘Game Changers Pavilion’ at TOUR Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. & ATLANTA, Ga. – First Tee Game Changers Pavilion, an interactive experience inspired by First Tee’s mission to empower young people to become game changers in their communities, will return to the 2022 TOUR Championship, Aug. 24-28, in Southern Company’s SO COOL Zone.

The 1,200 square-foot, air-conditioned space will bring to life what it means to be a game changer and help connect youth attending the tournament to the excitement and personal impact associated with golf and First Tee programs offered throughout the country.

Highlights of the immersive experience include an “Aim for Greatness” digital video board and our “Make an Impact” paint wall that will provide fans an opportunity to swing a golf club and empower them to embrace challenges and work together to make something beautiful through golf.

Visitors will also be invited to pose as a standard bearer in the “Good Group” photo op and encouraged to post on social media tagging the game changers in their lives who encourage them to be the best version of themselves. Kids are invited to top their visit off with a complimentary SO COOL snow cone.

The First Tee Game Changers Pavilion is being made possible by Southern Company, First Tee’s Education Patron since 2012. Southern Company’s support has helped to expand the First Tee School Program to an additional 1,400 schools in communities across the country reaching more than 700,000 students annually.

“We are thankful to work with longtime partner Southern Company again this year to host the Game Changers Pavilion at the TOUR Championship,” said Greg McLaughlin, First Tee CEO. “This year is special as we celebrate our 25th anniversary of empowering young people. We look forward to using this national platform to inspire and engage even more kids and teens with our game-changing programs.”

As part of the week’s activities, First Tee – Metro Atlanta will bring hundreds of kids from their chapter and after-school community program to experience the TOUR Championship and the Pavilion.

Once again, the TOUR Championship will offer its Youth Ticket Program, which allows for two youth ages 15 and under per ticketed adult to be admitted free of charge to watch the PGA TOUR’s best players compete for the FedExCup.

On the morning of Thursday, Aug. 25, the HOPE Tee Shot will honor two First Tee — Metro Atlanta participants – Haven Ward and Ethan Quitman - in a special ceremony on the first tee just minutes before the first pairing tees off in the TOUR Championship. The tee shot is a symbol and reminder of the hope that continues to build in the East Lake community and throughout Atlanta.

To learn more about First Tee, visit www.firsttee.org.