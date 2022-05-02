Alex Urban named Executive Director of the TOUR Championship

ATLANTA – The PGA TOUR announced today that Alex Urban has been named Executive Director of the TOUR Championship and replaces Allison Fillmore, who has taken a new role at PGA TOUR headquarters and will relocate to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Urban arrives in Atlanta having served as General Manager and Executive Director of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii since April of 2018 and was instrumental in Sentry Insurance’s onboarding as the event’s new title sponsor and subsequent extension. A TOUR employee since 2013, Urban held roles in the Corporate Partnerships and Communications departments before being tabbed to lead the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Urban received a B.S. degree in Political Science from Clemson University before attending the Grady College of Journalism & Mass Communication at the University of Georgia where he earned an M.A. in Public Relations. He will relocate to Atlanta from Maui with his wife, Jamie.

“My time in Maui will always be a cherished chapter of my career, but this is a dream scenario for me to lead the finale of the FedExCup Playoffs in an area of the country that is so familiar to me,” Urban said. “Having attended the TOUR Championship on several occasions as a member of the PGA TOUR’s communications department, I have a great deal of appreciation for the tournament, East Lake Golf Club, its storied history and the impact the event continues to make throughout the city of Atlanta. I look forward to becoming a part of the Atlanta community and building on the growth and momentum Allison and her team experienced during her time as executive director.”

Fillmore will take on a new career opportunity as Vice President of Business Development at PGA TOUR headquarters after serving as Executive Director of the TOUR Championship since 2017.

“It is certainly a bittersweet moment for me, as so much of my career in sports has been forged in Atlanta,” Fillmore said. “I have been blessed to work alongside an incredible group of people, especially my tournament staff, who have been integral to the success of the TOUR Championship. As I look ahead with excitement to this next stage in my career, I am equally as eager to watch the TOUR Championship continue to grow and succeed under Alex’s leadership.”

“Allison’s impact on the TOUR Championship over the last five years has allowed us to continue elevating the FedExCup Playoffs finale, while furthering a strong charitable footprint in the East Lake community and throughout the Metro Atlanta area,” said Matt Rapp, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President of Championship Management. “From her role overseeing sales for one of the PGA TOUR’s premier championships, to leading her team as Executive Director, she has demonstrated a tremendous ability to succeed in a competitive Atlanta market. With her promotion to Vice President of Business Development, we are excited for this next opportunity in Allison’s career.”

The TOUR Championship is set to return to East Lake Golf Club, August 24-28, as the PGA TOUR’s top 30 players arrive in Atlanta to compete in the season finale for the FedExCup.

The TOUR Championship is set to return to East Lake Golf Club, August 24-28, as the PGA TOUR's top 30 players arrive in Atlanta to compete in the season finale for the FedExCup.

For more information about the TOUR Championship, please visit TOURChampionship.com.