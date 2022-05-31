Accenture joins the TOUR Championship as a Proud Partner

ATLANTA – The PGA TOUR today announced Accenture as a Proud Partner of the TOUR Championship – joining Coca-Cola and Southern Company – in an agreement that begins with the 2022 tournament and extends through 2027. The addition of Accenture, a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security, will further elevate the TOUR Championship as the culminating event of the PGA TOUR season at East Lake Golf Club and enhance the tournament’s ability to make a positive impact on the local Atlanta community.

As the finale of the FedExCup Playoffs, the TOUR Championship will welcome the TOUR’s best 30 players to Atlanta and historic East Lake Golf Club, August 24-28, to crown this season’s FedExCup champion.

"Adding Accenture as a Proud Partner of the TOUR Championship is a testament to the stature of the TOUR Championship globally in sports and within the Atlanta area," said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Partnerships. “With the TOUR Championship set for its 22nd playing at East Lake Golf Club and 16th since the inception of the FedExCup, the tournament has become synonymous with the Atlanta sports calendar while taking great pride in making an indelible impact on the local community.”

During its multi-year agreement, Accenture will benefit from exposure across a broad array of PGA TOUR media, digital and marketing assets including: advertising and in-program enhancements on Golf Channel, NBC/CBS and PGA TOUR Live on ESPN+ during coverage of the TOUR Championship; strategic onsite branding; onsite hospitality for Accenture commercial and consumer clients; and extensive exposure on PGATOUR.com, TOURChampionship.com and other TOUR-related digital media.

“This is an exciting day for the TOUR Championship and its future here in Atlanta,” said Alex Urban, Executive Director of the TOUR Championship. “With Accenture’s support, we look forward to expanding the tournament’s charitable footprint throughout Atlanta and building on the dynamic fan experience that makes the TOUR Championship the city’s must-attend event of the summer and a centerpiece on the PGA TOUR schedule.”

In line with the PGA TOUR’s legacy of giving back, Accenture will make an annual contribution to First Tee over the course of its agreement. First Tee is an international youth development organization that provides life skills and golf training to kids and teens at approximately 150 chapters around the world. One of its chapters, First Tee – Metro Atlanta, is one of five primary charitable beneficiaries of the TOUR Championship.

“We are excited to join Coca-Cola and Southern Company to support the TOUR Championship and the important work the East Lake Foundation and the tournament’s other charitable partners are doing throughout Atlanta,” said Jimmy Etheredge, Accenture’s CEO of North America. “Our organizations share a longstanding commitment to creating greater opportunities for vulnerable communities and I look forward to the continued impact we can have together.”

This sponsorship marks continued momentum in Accenture’s biggest brand move in a decade with the October 2020 launch of its “Let there be change” campaign and new company purpose, designed to inspire organizations to embrace change to create more value for the benefit of all.

For more information about the TOUR Championship, please visit TOURChampionship.com. Fans are encouraged to follow the TOUR Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for tournament updates.