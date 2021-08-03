2022 TOUR Championship dates announced for August 22-28

ATLANTA – Today, the PGA TOUR announced its full 2021-22 schedule, complete with 47 official events – 44 in the Regular Season with three FedExCup Playoffs events. The PGA TOUR season and race for the 16th FedExCup title will once again conclude in Atlanta at East Lake Golf Club, with the 2022 TOUR Championship scheduled for the week of Aug. 22-28.

In just four weeks, the 2021 TOUR Championship will return to Atlanta and East Lake Golf Club and is set to be contested over Labor Day weekend for the second consecutive year due to scheduling changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets are available for purchase at TOURChampionship.com/tickets.

“As we look forward to an exciting 2021 tournament where we will finally welcome spectators back to East Lake Golf Club, the planning and anticipation has already begun for 2022,” said TOUR Championship Executive Director Allison Fillmore. “Having experienced hosting this tournament over the same week in 2019, we feel strongly the final week of August is a more beneficial position on the calendar for our fans, partners, volunteers and all those associated with the TOUR Championship.”

Other news surrounding the 2022 FedExCup Playoffs is that for the first time, all three Playoffs events will be broadcast on network television domestically on NBC, beginning a rotation that continues with CBS hosting all three events in 2023.

2022 FedExCup Playoffs Schedule

Tournament Field Course Location Date

FedEx St. Jude Championship 125 TPC Southwind Memphis, TN Aug. 8-14

BMW Championship 70 Wilmington Country Club Wilmington, DE Aug. 15-21

TOUR Championship 30 East Lake Golf Club Atlanta, GA Aug. 22-28

For more information about the TOUR Championship, please visit TOURChampionship.com. Fans are encouraged to follow the TOUR Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for tournament updates.